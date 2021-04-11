ECONOMY GOV.GR ACTIVITY

State portal saved 23.5 million hours in one year

state-portal-saved-23-5-million-hours-in-one-year

The state’s online portal gov.gr marked a full year of operation on March 22. In that period, it carried out more than 94 million digital transactions, which would have normally required in-person visits to state agency offices and an estimated total of 23.5 million working hours.

The number of transactions is expected to rise even more soon, even as the third wave of the pandemic is expected to ease, as new services are added to the portal.

They will include the online establishment of a business, the full opening of the cadaster and property transactions, Digital Governance Minister Kyriakos Pierrakakis told Kathimerini.

Technology
READ MORE
card-for-kids-pocket-money
NEW APP

Card for kids’ pocket money

antenna-group-compareeuropegroup-launch-price-comparison-platform
ECONOMY

Antenna Group, CompareEuropeGroup launch price comparison platform

insiders-see-shake-up-in-it-industry
ECONOMY

Insiders see shake-up in IT industry

ote-wins-satellite-to-ground-services-bid
ECONOMY

OTE wins satellite-to-ground services bid

major-increase-in-internet-speed-last-year
TECHNOLOGY

Major increase in internet speed last year

greek-startup-augmenta-secures-8-mln-funding
ENTERPRISES

Greek startup Augmenta secures $8 mln funding