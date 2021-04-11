state-portal-saved-23-5-million-hours-in-one-year

The state’s online portal gov.gr marked a full year of operation on March 22. In that period, it carried out more than 94 million digital transactions, which would have normally required in-person visits to state agency offices and an estimated total of 23.5 million working hours.

The number of transactions is expected to rise even more soon, even as the third wave of the pandemic is expected to ease, as new services are added to the portal.

They will include the online establishment of a business, the full opening of the cadaster and property transactions, Digital Governance Minister Kyriakos Pierrakakis told Kathimerini.