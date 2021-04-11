four-pillar-tourism-restart-plan

Tourism Minister Haris Theocharis presented on Friday a comprehensive plan to restart tourism.

Speaking in his capacity as chairman of the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) Global Crisis Management Committee at a hybrid meeting under the auspices of Saudi Arabia, Theocharis proposed an action plan comprising four pillars. They are the resumption of safe cross-border travel, the safe movement of tourists, the provision of liquidity to businesses in the tourism sector and the support of work and restoration of traveler confidence.

The Tourism Minister’s proposals were unanimously approved by the plenary of the WTO committee and constitute his recommendations to its members. The meeting’s subject was the resumption of global tourism in 2021.

As Theocharis pointed out, “the adoption of digital health solutions or digital vaccination certificates against Covid-19 will ensure the fastest possible restoration of free movement between states. Europe has adopted the proposal of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and is proceeding with the Digital Green Certificate, which will contribute to the facilitation of travel and the strengthening of tourism.”