First seaplanes expected to take off in September

first-seaplanes-expected-to-take-off-in-september

Grecian Air Seaplanes plans to launch flights in early September with three 19-seater seaplanes, which will be gradually increased, interconnecting Greek islands and lakeside areas both with the mainland and between them. 

The fleet will consist of privately owned and leased planes. The purchase cost of each seaplane is €7 million. Flights will start from the Ionian Sea, where the first licensed waterways are located, before the company’s activities are extended to other island regions – the Cyclades, Dodecanese, Crete, the northeastern Aegean, the Sporades and the Saronic Gulf.

A German fund is investing through the company Axionair in the creation of Grecian Air Seaplanes.

