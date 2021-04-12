ATHEX: Stock index a whisker from 900 points

The Greek stock market continued to climb to new 13-month highs on Monday, notching up a sixth consecutive session of gains for the benchmark, though it shied away from the psychologically important level of 900 points.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 897.55 points, adding 0.66% to Friday’s 891.69 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index expanded 0.80% to close at 2,173.32 points, though mid-caps eased 0.06%.

Τhe banks index increased 2.12%, as National earned 5.22% and Alpha grew 3.45%, while Eurobank slipped 0.25%. Today is the final day of trading of the old Piraeus Bank shares, as the new ones will start trading from next Monday. Its stock fell 13.54% on Monday.

Terna Energy jumped 4.44%, Hellenic Petroleum rose 3.71% and Athens Water (EYDAP) collected 2.50%, just as Sarantis dropped 2.11%.

In total 51 stocks secured gains, 56 registered losses and 26 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 88.2 million euros, up from last Friday’s €71.7 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 0.81% to close at 61.02 points.