Piraeus Port Authority to increase Terminal 1 capacity by 30%

Piraeus Port Authority (OLP) on Tuesday announced the signing of a new procurement contract for five electrified rubber tired gantry (eRTG) cranes, to be installed at the port’s container Terminal 1.

The Cosco-owned company noted that the new cranes are friendlier for the environment than the ordinary ones, and that their use will improve the environmental footprint of Greece’s main port.

Along with the procurement of a new super-post-Panamax loading crane and some infrastructure repairs, these investments are set to increase the capacity at Terminal 1 by 30%, to about 1.3 million twenty-foot equivalent units per annum.