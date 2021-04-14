ECONOMY

Government reveals infrastructure plan worth 13 billion euros

Greece has a well-prepared and realistic almost 13-billion-euro plan to improve its infrastructure, with the main targets being Thessaloniki and northern Greece, General Secretary of Infrastructure Giorgos Karagiannis said on Wednesday while addressing the 4th Prodexpo North conference.

He placed emphasis on projects such as linking Thessaloniki’s Pier VI with the national highway, the construction of 17 schools in Thessaloniki and the city’s metro.

