confusion-over-may-day-as-adedy-will-strike-on-may-6

The Civil Servants Confederation (ADEDY) has declared a nationwide 24-hour strike to mark Labor Day on Thursday, May 6.

It is organizing a rally at Klafthmonos Square, in central Athens, at 11 a.m. on the same day. Labor Day, which is traditionally observed on May 1, has been moved this year as it coincides with Orthodox Holy Saturday.

According to an ADEDY announcement, this year’s celebration comes at an exceptionally negative conjuncture for the country’s workers “as the New Democracy government is attempting to abolish fundamental labor rights and trade union freedoms, which the protesting Chicago workers gave their lives for in 1886.”

It is noted that the government has formally moved the May Day holiday to May 4, for when the General Confederation of Greek Labor (GSEE) has called a nationwide 24-hour strike.