hellenic-post-lands-deal-for-last-mile-delivery-of-amazon-products

Hellenic Post (ELTA) has signed a landmark cooperation deal with Amazon for the US giant’s distribution across Greece.

Amazon, a subsidiary of which recently upgraded its operations in Athens, has constantly been expanding its presence in Greece over the last 18 months.

This week’s deal concerns the so-called last-mile delivery of Amazon products – i.e. the shipping of commodities from airports, ports and vehicle stations to the final customer.

Sources said ELTA secured the deal as it is the sole group able to cover the entire country, while the agreement highlights the fruit of the Greek mail service’s transformation.