ECONOMY

Greece and Cyprus expected to be on UK Green List according to EasyJet CEO

[Reuters]

EasyJet CEO Johan Lundgren said in comments published on Friday in the British press that Greece and Cyprus are expected to be among the countries to enter the so-called Green List of the British Ministry of Transport as of May 17.

That would mean that the travelers returning to the UK from Greece and Cyprus will not have to quarantine or self-isolate.

The list of the countries to enter the British Green List is expected to be announced early next month.

