Iberia poll on additional summer flights to include three Greek destinations

iberia-poll-on-additional-summer-flights-to-include-three-greek-destinations

Spanish airline Iberia will let social media users choose an additional destination for its summer flights, the company said, as the Covid-19 pandemic continues to shroud air traffic forecasts and schedules in deep uncertainty.

IAG-owned Iberia has so far announced 112 summer destinations and on Friday invited the public to pick another from seven options, including three Greek destinations: Thessaloniki, Rhodes and Zakynthos.

The list also includes Ljubljana in Slovenia, Bastia in France, Portugal’s Azores and Fez in Morocco.

The unusual move underscores the uncertainties surrounding the peak season, with the European Commission promising a digital vaccine passport in time to save the summer, but tourism-dependent economies fearing a repeat of last year’s weak business. [Reuters]

