tui-and-aida-announce-cruise-dates-for-greece-this-summer

German cruise operators TUI and AIDA will restart their cruise programs in May, it was announced on Friday.

TUI said it will start its cruises on May 13 from Crete, with six dates currently open for booking. Port calls will include Rhodes, Piraeus and Hania, or Corfu, Katakolo and Piraeus.

AIDA Cruises will start accepting bookings on April 20 for its seven-day cruises as of May 23 from Corfu, calling at the ports of Iraklio, Rhodes, Katakolo and Piraeus. A total of 22 dates will be available by October 22, the company added.

A negative coronavirus molecular (PCR) test is required for boarding, while tests will also be carried out during the cruise.