mytilineos-bond-presentations-to-start-on-monday

Athens-listed Mytilineos SA announced on Friday that it has commissioned BNP Paribas, Citigroup and HSBC as global coordinators and joint bookrunners to arrange on its behalf a series of virtual fixed income investor meetings in Europe commencing on Monday.

An offering of 500 million euros of green senior unsecured notes with a 5.5-year tenor (NCL) will follow, subject to market conditions.

The company intends to use the net proceeds from the notes to repay certain existing debts, for general corporate purposes and to pay fees and expenses in connection with the offering.

An amount equivalent to the net proceeds from the notes will be used to finance or refinance, in whole or in part, eligible green projects (including other related and supporting expenditures) in accordance with the company’s Green Bond Framework.

The notes will be distributed in Regulation S format, and an electronic Netroadshow presentation will be available.