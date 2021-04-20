ECONOMY

DEPA is entering the RES market

depa-is-entering-the-res-market

The Competition Commission has given its approval for the completion of the entry of Public Gas Corporation (DEPA) into the renewable energy source (RES) markets through its participation in the share capital of North Solar SA.

This company develops photovoltaic projects with a capacity of 499.61 megawatts in Western Macedonia.

This is a special-purpose vehicle which according to sources has 15 small enterprises participating in it after being licensed for those specific RES projects.

Their common stakeholder is Kiefer, a company that is active in the region of Western Macedonia.

Economy Energy
READ MORE
ppc-metka-solar-projects-gets-parliamentary-approval
ECONOMY

PPC-Metka solar projects gets parliamentary approval

swedish-companies-interested-in-waste-management-and-green-energy
ECONOMY

Swedish companies interested in waste management and green energy

higher-incomes-are-going-electric
ECONOMY

Higher incomes are going electric

fuel-industry-pays-heavy-toll-in-pandemic
ECONOMY

Fuel industry pays heavy toll in pandemic

rift-between-ppc-and-industry-over-rates
ECONOMY

Rift between PPC and industry over rates

post-lignite-investment-projects-of-e4-bln
ECONOMY

Post-lignite investment projects of €4 bln