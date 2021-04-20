depa-is-entering-the-res-market

The Competition Commission has given its approval for the completion of the entry of Public Gas Corporation (DEPA) into the renewable energy source (RES) markets through its participation in the share capital of North Solar SA.

This company develops photovoltaic projects with a capacity of 499.61 megawatts in Western Macedonia.

This is a special-purpose vehicle which according to sources has 15 small enterprises participating in it after being licensed for those specific RES projects.

Their common stakeholder is Kiefer, a company that is active in the region of Western Macedonia.