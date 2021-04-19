ECONOMY

Air freight route links Athens with central China’s Zhengzhou

air-freight-route-links-athens-with-central-china-s-zhengzhou

The Chinese mainland launched its first regular cargo air route to Athens from central China’s Henan Province. The route started operation from Zhengzhou, the capital of Henan, to Athens on Sunday evening.

The first flight, carried out by a B757-200F aircraft, was loaded with goods such as clothes, toys and shoes. Currently, the route has two air cargo flights every week and is expected to expand its service to four flights a week according to market changes in the future.

As of mid-April, the cargo throughput via the airport in Zhengzhou this year has exceeded 200,000 tons, up 69% year-on-year, making the city one of China’s major hubs.

Economy Transport
READ MORE
bourse-revisits-days-of-2019
ECONOMY

Bourse revisits days of 2019

confusion-over-may-day-as-adedy-will-strike-on-may-6
ECONOMY

Confusion over May Day as ADEDY will strike on May 6

[InTime News]
ECONOMY

Greece among EU states with lowest inflation rate in March

happy-berth-days-campaign-launched-by-d-marin
ECONOMY

Happy Berth Days campaign launched by D-Marin

[InTime News]
RETAIL LOSSES

Businesses lost €4.8 bln in Jan-Feb

wedding-tourism-in-turkey
ECONOMY

Wedding tourism in Turkey