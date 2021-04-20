albania-opens-second-international-airport

Albania opened its second international airport on Sunday with the landing of the first passenger plane operated by Air Albania in the city of Kukes, in the country’s northeast.

The plane, traveling from London, first landed briefly at Tirana International Airport to pick up Prime Minister Edi Rama, who flew to Kukes together with the flight passengers, mainly Albanian emigrants living and working in the UK, to inaugurate the newly opened Kukes International Airport.

The airport will “open the gates” to the economic development of the Kukes district, Rama told the participants at the inauguration ceremony.

Regular international flights to and from the airport are expected to officially start by May 20, according to Altin Progonati, the chief executive officer of the airport. [Xinhua]