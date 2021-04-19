shift-to-antiseptics-sees-papoutsanis-turnover-soar

Greek soapmaker Papoutsanis recorded annual growth of 28% in sales over the first quarter of the year, with expansion rates across most of its product categories.

The company has benefited in particular from the increase in demand for personal hygiene products due to the pandemic, enjoying turnover of 10.29 million euros in January-March, with exports accounting for €6.06 million, up 13% on last year.

The entry of the company into antiseptic soap last spring and its recent launch of surface antiseptics have led to a 107% jump year-on-year in Papoutsanis brand products in the first quarter of 2021.