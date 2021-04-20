albania-implements-quarantine-for-travelers-from-greece-and-north-macedonia

The Albanian government on Monday announced the decision to impose a 14-day quarantine on all travelers entering the country from Greece and North Macedonia.

The decision was announced at a press conference by Deputy Minister of Health and Social Protection Mira Rakacolli, who is also the head of the Technical Committee of Experts on the coronavirus situation. Rakacolli said that the decision was taken due to the serious Covid-19 situation in Greece and North Macedonia, where the numbers of new coronavirus cases have increased.

The new measure, according to Rakacolli, was to enter into effect from Tuesday and will last until May 3. Rakacolli said that the pandemic situation in Albania has improved thanks to citizens’ cooperation in abiding by the restrictive rules, vaccination campaign and the precautions taken at the right time. [Xinhua]