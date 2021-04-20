The two-day Annual Capital Link Sustainability Forum opens on Wednesday, titled “Tackling Social & Economic Transformation, Sustainable Growth: Environment – Economy – Society,” with the participation of the Greek ministers of development, transport, energy and agricultural development, as well as the governor of the Bank of Greece.

The digital conference will take place from 3 to 10 p.m. (Greek time) on Wednesday and Thursday, though the digital doors will open from 2 p.m. for networking.