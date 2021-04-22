turkish-lira-woes-continue

Turkey’s lira was headed for its worst day this month on Thursday as concerns over financial stability grew, while other emerging market currencies were encouraged by a weaker dollar, although surging Covid-19 cases capped gains.

The lira dropped as much as 2.3% to 8.3669 to the dollar, leading losses across emerging market currencies in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA). It had tumbled nearly 1% on Wednesday after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan defended a costly foreign exchange sales policy. [Reuters]