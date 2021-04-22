ECONOMY

Turkish lira woes continue

turkish-lira-woes-continue

Turkey’s lira was headed for its worst day this month on Thursday as concerns over financial stability grew, while other emerging market currencies were encouraged by a weaker dollar, although surging Covid-19 cases capped gains.

The lira dropped as much as 2.3% to 8.3669 to the dollar, leading losses across emerging market currencies in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA). It had tumbled nearly 1% on Wednesday after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan defended a costly foreign exchange sales policy. [Reuters]

Economy Turkey
READ MORE
turkish-central-bank-opens-gold-swap-auction-for-20-tonnes
ECONOMY

Turkish central bank opens gold swap auction for 20 tonnes

wedding-tourism-in-turkey
ECONOMY

Wedding tourism in Turkey

turkish-rates-hold-steady
ECONOMY

Turkish rates hold steady

google-fined-in-turkey

Google fined in Turkey

turkish-lira-leads-emea-losses-on-economic-woes
ECONOMY

Turkish lira leads EMEA losses on economic woes

turkish-inflation-continues-to-climb
ECONOMY

Turkish inflation continues to climb