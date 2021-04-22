ATHEX: Index climbs back close to 900 points

The government announcements on new tax breaks, including the slashing of the corporate tax, as well as the positive course of Piraeus Bank’s and Ellaktor’s share capital increases, gave the local bourse a significant boost on Thursday.

The benchmark soldiered back up close to the 900-point level, now that the roadmap for the full reopening of the economy has been announced.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 893.76 points, adding 2.09% to Wednesday’s 875.44 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index also expanded 2.09% to close at 2,164.47 points.

The banks index secured 3.12%, with Alpha soaring 6.59%, National earning 3.40%, Eurobank climbing 0.21% and Piraeus stemming its losses, down just 1.68% on Thursday.

Ellaktor, which is about to launch an increase process, jumped 14.64%. Viohalco was up 5.22% and Fourlis rose 3.56%, as Terna Energy lost 2.52%.

In total 80 stocks posted gains, 25 endured losses and 24 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to €89.7 million, down from Wednesday’s €108.7 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 1.33% to 62.65 points.