Easter shopping begins in Athens with extended hours

Extended opening hours for retail stores ahead of the Easter holiday season started on Thursday, while shops will also be permitted to open this Sunday.

For shops in Attica, the Athens Chamber of Commerce has proposed that opening hours on weekdays till next Thursday should be from 9 a.m. to 8.30 p.m. On Good Friday, shops will open between 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. and on Holy Saturday from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

For Saturday, it has been proposed that shops open between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. and this Sunday from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. Stores will be closed on Easter Sunday, May 2, on Easter Monday, May 3, and on Tuesday, May 4.

Retail Economy
[InTime News]
