greece-to-submit-recovery-plan-to-eu

Greece’s National Recovery Plan will be submitted to the European Commission on Tuesday, April 27, Alternate Finance Minister Theodoros Skylakakis told radio station Skai Friday.

The plan contains 60 reforms that will improve the way both the state and corporations operate, Skylakakis said. A price tag has been put on the plan, he added.

The recovery plan has already been cleared by the cabinet. It will be discussed, not for the first time, with Greece’s creditors _ the Commision, the European Central Bank and the International Monetary Fund _ Friday, said Skylakakis.

“We’ll start working to absorb EU funds immediately after Easted,” the alternate minister noted.