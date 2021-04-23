ECONOMY

Yes to malls reopening Saturday

The committee of infectious disease experts advising the government has given the go-ahead to the opening of shopping centers, malls and beauty institutes starting Saturday.

The committee has also approved another request by the Development and Investment ministry, to allow shopping by appointment in the northern city of Thessaloniki, Greece’s second largest. Thessaloniki shops have been operating these past two weeks under the click-and-collect system.

The same committee had rejected the ministry’s requests a week ago

An official announcement is expected during the daily briefing on the coronavirus pandemic at 6 p.m. Friday in which the General Secretary of Trade and Consumer Protection, Panayiotis Stamboulidis, is expected to take part.

Retail
