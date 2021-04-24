greek-chinese-relations-have-momentum-for-expansion

Greek-Chinese economic and trade relations are dynamic and will provide further collaboration in the shipping sector, among others, Foreign Affairs Secretary General and President of Enterprise Greece Ioannis Smyrlis said on Thursday.

He was addressing the Belt and Road Invest in Greece 2021 Forum, held online, which was titled “China and Greece: The New Silk Road.”

Smyrlis cited Cosco’s key investment at the port of Piraeus, the founding of a Bank of China branch in Athens, and the Belt and Road Initiative itself as examples of the ongoing collaboration with China.

The head of the ministry’s export agency said Enterprise Greece facilitates bilateral trade and investments in several sectors, including tourism, real estate, agriculture and food, transport and energy, among others.