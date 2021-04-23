ECONOMY PRIVATIZATION

Seven bids for port of Igoumenitsa

seven-bids-for-port-of-igoumenitsa

The board of directors of the Hellenic Republic Asset Development Fund (TAIPED) on Thursday short-listed seven interested parties that meet the eligibility criteria to participate in Phase B (binding offers phase) of the tender process for the acquisition of a majority stake of at least 67% of the Igoumenitsa Port Authority (OLHG), in western Greece.

The short-listed bidders, in alphabetical order, are Aegean Oil, Attica Holdings, the consortium of Archirodon Group NV with the ANEK & Trident Hellas Group, the Grimaldi Euromed-Minoan Lines consortium, Portek International Private Ltd, Quintana Infrastructure & Development, and Thessaloniki Port Authority.

After the signing of a confidentiality agreement, the pre-qualified investment schemes will receive the documents of Phase B and the bidders will be granted access to the virtual data room, where data and information related to the asset will be uploaded.

OLHG was granted the right to exclusively use and operate the buildings, land and facilities of the land-side zone of the port of Igoumenitsa, the fishing shelter of Sagiada, the fishing shelter of Plataria and the pleasure boat shelter of Sivota by virtue of a concession agreement with the state.

