Online seminar: Giants of the Sea

An online seminar titled “Giants Of The Sea: Ships & Men Who Changed The World,” featuring the author of the book of the same title, John D. McCown, the co-founder, former chairman and CEO of Trailer Bridge Inc, is taking place Monday as part of the Capital Link Shipping Webinar Series.

The event is in English and starts at 9 p.m. Greek time.

The webinar will be a 30-minute presentation followed by a 15-minute Q&A session.

Registration is complimentary. Visit www.capitallink.com.