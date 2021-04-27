eu-commissioner-would-support-serbia-north-macedonia-railway

European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said on Monday after her meeting with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic that the European Union would support the construction of a railway between Belgrade and North Macedonia, which saw its hopes to formally start membership negotiations with the EU dashed last year after a veto from Bulgaria.

Supporters of rewarding Skopje for settling its name dispute with another EU country, Greece, hope that a new Bulgarian government could reverse course, but no swift change is likely given the ongoing political crisis in Sofia. [Reuters]