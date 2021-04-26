ECONOMY STOCKS

ATHEX: Benchmark at peak of last 14 months

Boosted further by last Friday’s surprise upgrade to the Greek economy’s credit rating by Standard & Poor’s, stock prices at Athinon Avenue recorded a fresh rise on Monday. This has taken the benchmark to a 14-month high, also with help from the Piraeus Bank limit-up.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 913.12 points, adding 1.51% to Friday’s 899.58 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index expanded 1.69% to close at 2,215.04 points.

The banks index outperformed, rising 2.44%, mainly thanks to Piraeus’ 29-95% jump. Alpha climbed 3.48% and Eurobank rose 2.45%, as National earned 0.39%.

Among the other blue chips, Jumbo fetched 3.18%, Hellenic Exchanges grew 3%, Public Power Corporation augmented 2.87% and Mytilineos improved 2.63%. Ellaktor parted with 3% and Coca-Cola HBC declined 0.92%.

In total 83 stocks secured gains, 26 posted losses and 17 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 79.5 million euros, up from last Friday’s €67.4 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.79% to close at 62.41 points.

