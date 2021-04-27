ECONOMY RETAIL

Subdued consumer traffic in stores ahead of Easter

Shopkeepers are reporting subdued activity in the Easter market, despite the reopening of malls since last Saturday, as the click-inside system of shopping by appointment appears to deter some consumers and is causing problems for many entrepreneurs.

Owners of stores at malls also blame their slow traffic over the weekend on the short notice they had (late on Friday) that kept many stores closed, and the wet weather.

Retailers hope demand will pick up as Easter approaches, and expect a strong spring sales window, asking for stores to be allowed to open on Sunday, May 9.

