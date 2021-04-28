hundreds-of-foreigners-relocate-their-tax-domicile

More than 90 foreign millionaires and 180 pensioners from abroad have already transferred their tax residence to Greece, utilizing the favorable clauses providing for lower taxes for their time in this country.

The state has already collected 4.5 million euros as a result.

The recent framework has convinced hundreds of wealthy foreigners to abandon other favorable tax systems and join the Greek one: Many of them have moved their tax domicile from the United Kingdom, and even from South America to Greece, while several Scandinavian pensioners have relocated to Greece, buying properties too.