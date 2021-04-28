ECONOMY

Eight country leaders at this year’s Delphi Forum

Delphi Economic Forum organizers on Wednesday confirmed that six country leaders and two former prime ministers will be present at this year’s event, to take place at Zappeion Hall in central Athens on May 10-15.

They are Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, his opposite numbers from Spain, Pedro Sanchez, Slovenia, Janez Jansa, North Macedonia, Zoran Zaev and Montenegro, Zdravko Krivokapic, the chairman of the Bosnia and Herzegovina Presidency, Milorad Dodik, and the former prime ministers of the United Kingdom and Greece, Tony Blair and Alexis Tsipras respectively.

