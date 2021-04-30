measures-for-teleworking-and-staggered-work-times-extended

In a joint ministerial decision, the Finance, Labor, Development and Health ministries on Thursday extended the emergency temporary measures for mandatory teleworking quotas and staggered work times, designed to protect public health and limit the spread of Covid-19, until May 31.

The rules require that all businesses use teleworking for at least 50% of their employees wherever it is possible for them to work remotely. They are also required to stagger the arrival and departure times of their staff over a two-hour window at the beginning and end of shifts.

For the period in question, the employer’s obligation to report changes or modifications in working hours to the Ergani system as far as staggered arrivals and departures are concerned will be suspended, though other requirements (overtime, changes in shifts) will continue to apply.

A second joint decision also extends the right of employers to decide that an employee can work remotely via a teleworking system, rather than at the workplace.