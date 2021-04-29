ATHEX: Stocks post gains of over 5% in April

The Greek stock market ended the month on Thursday having secured significant gains of 5.17% for its benchmark during April, despite the late selling during the session’s closing auctions that offset earlier gains for a large number of stocks.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index matched Wednesday’s close of 910.37 points. On a weekly basis it advanced 1.20%.

The large-cap FTSE 25 index expanded 0.18% to close at 2,212.69 points, though the mid-cap index contracted 0.80%.

The banks index grew 1.54%, despite mid-cap Attica Bank hitting a limit-down after announcing it will activate a share capital increase in the state’s favor, to streamline its finances. Piraeus lost 11.43%, while National rose 2.05% and Alpha grew 1.93%.

In total 66 stocks secured gains, 47 suffered losses and 17 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 74.9 million euros, down from Wednesday’s €79.4 million.

The Athens bourse has now closed for a five-day Easter and May Day recess and will reopen next Wednesday, May 5.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 2.96% to close at 64.03 points.