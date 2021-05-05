HIN webinar: Pierrakakis on Greece’s digital strategy

Digital Governance Minister Kyriakos Pierrakakis will be joining the next Hellenic Innovation Network webinar on Thursday to analyze the future digital strategy of Greece.

Pierrakakis is a graduate of the Harvard Kennedy School and MIT. Since taking office in July 2019, his efforts have focused on streamlining the digital landscape of Greece by simplifying the interactions of citizens with governmental services through the help of innovative software. Under his leadership, the Greek government will issue by the end of this year a new digital identity card, to work as a personal key for each citizen to these new digital services.

The webinar will be moderated by the HIN’s Michalis Bletsas (Director of Computing, MIT Media Lab) and will feature an introduction by the Ambassador of Greece to the US, Ms Alexandra Papadopoulou.

The event will be live-streamed through Zoom and YouTube at 12 p.m. EST / 7 p.m. Athens time.

