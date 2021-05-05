ATHEX: Bourse index edges higher after recess

The five-year bond issue along with the 13-week T-bill auction predictably took investor focus away from the Greek stock market, leading to little change after the five-day Orthodox Easter and the May Day recess. The benchmark at Athinon Avenue moved in a narrow range on Wednesday, but did notch up some minor gains upon closing.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 911.46 points, adding 0.12% to last Thursday’s 910.37 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index expanded 0.07% to close at 2,214.34 points, and mid-cap secured a 0.65% rise.

The banks index advanced 0.54%, as Piraeus soared 15.21% and Eurobank fetched 2.44%, while National lost 1.35% and Alpha eased 0.08%. Attica Bank suffered a second consecutive limit-down.

Motor Oil increased 3.04% and ADMIE Holdings improved 2.42%, as Ellaktor gave up 4.07% and Terna Energy shied 2.40%.

In total 55 stocks obtained gains, 59 endured losses and 15 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 82.1 million euros, up from last Thursday’s €74.9 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 0.72% to close at 63.57 points.