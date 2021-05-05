heracles-boosts-its-presence-and-capacity-in-building-materials

The Heracles Group announced on Wednesday the signing of an agreement with Halyps Building Materials for the acquisition of the latter’s limestone/aggregates business in Mandra and the two ready-mixed concrete plants in Aspropyrgos and Gerakas, all in Attica, furthering its leading position in Greece’s building materials sector.

The acquisition in the sector of aggregates expands the geographical footprint of the company in this activity and strengthens its competitiveness in Attica, while allowing Heracles to offer a wide variety of products for the production of concrete, asphalt, cement, plaster, paving and other applications.

The Mandra aggregate quarry is among Europe’s largest.