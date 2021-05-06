photovoltaic-systems-to-power-mount-athos

Central Macedonia Governor Apostolos Tzitzikostas signed on Thursday the final approval for the installation of photovoltaic systems at monasteries on Mount Athos, as the preparatory work has been completed.

Each of the 21 monasteries and their corresponding affiliated facilities will be fitted with individual systems that will reduce the monastic community’s dependence on oil and wood.

Budgeted at 13 million euros, the project will be funded by European Union funds for the region and is expected to reduce energy consumption by 4 million kilowatt-hours per year.

All 21 systems have a production capacity of 2,635 kilowatts peak.