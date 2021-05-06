ECONOMY ENERGY

Photovoltaic systems to power Mount Athos

photovoltaic-systems-to-power-mount-athos

Central Macedonia Governor Apostolos Tzitzikostas signed on Thursday the final approval for the installation of photovoltaic systems at monasteries on Mount Athos, as the preparatory work has been completed.

Each of the 21 monasteries and their corresponding affiliated facilities will be fitted with individual systems that will reduce the monastic community’s dependence on oil and wood.

Budgeted at 13 million euros, the project will be funded by European Union funds for the region and is expected to reduce energy consumption by 4 million kilowatt-hours per year.

All 21 systems have a production capacity of 2,635 kilowatts peak.

Energy
READ MORE
green-investments-growth-opportunities-for-the-greek-economy
SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT

Green Investments: Growth opportunities for the Greek economy

admie-calls-for-industrial-power-rate-cut
ENERGY

ADMIE calls for industrial power rate cut

mytilineos-reaches-agreement-with-ellomay-solar-for-spanish-project
ECONOMY

Mytilineos reaches agreement with Ellomay Solar for Spanish project

iobe-energy-cost-cut-crucial-for-economy
ENERGY

IOBE: Energy cost cut crucial for economy

[Jessica Lynn Walker]
ECONOMY

Autohellas Hertz shift to electric car rentals

minister-says-greece-energy-policy-will-help-eu-achieve-climate-neutrality
ECONOMY

Minister says Greece energy policy will help EU achieve climate neutrality