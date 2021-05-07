sitecore-buys-out-local-startup-moosend

Denmark-founded Sitecore, which has a strong presence in the US too, has acquired Giannis Psarras and Panagiotis Melissaropoulos’ Greek technology startup Moosend, which since 2012 has been active in email marketing and marketing automation.

In a statement on his company’s website, Sitecore Chief Executive Officer Steve Tzikakis said that the acquisition will have been completed by the end of this month and forms part of the company’s ambitious growth plan amounting to $1.2 billion (1 billion euros). Moosend is Sitecore’s third acquisition this year.

Tzikakis stated that Moosend’s ultramodern marketing automation platform will improve Sitecore’s capacity, strengthening and promoting customer relations so as to offer personalized service on every channel.

In a statement to Kathimerini, Tzikakis said: “We are incredibly excited about Sitecore’s acquisition of Moosend, which will complement our industry-leading core offering to create a personalization powerhouse for modern enterprises. Sitecore will also gain an incredibly talented and innovative team in Athens and beyond that built a state-of-the-art AI-driven marketing automation platform relied on by global brands from the ground up.”

He added: “Greece’s burgeoning tech ecosystem, startup community and resulting technical talent pool is creating unique opportunities for companies like Sitecore to invest, hire and grow both in-market and regionally.”

The acquisition of Moosend comes at a time when the segments of email marketing and marketing automation are experiencing massive growth, as companies’ demand for digital services has soared due to the pandemic.

The two founders of Moosend have developed a user-friendly email marketing platform aimed at companies that send newsletters to their customers. Through marketing automation, companies can also predict and record the behavior and moves of visitors to their websites.