Interim sales started in stores on May 5 and will last until May 15, with store owners hoping to boost business a few days after the sector reopened following months of lockdown.

Stores will have the option to stay open on Sunday, May 9. If they choose to operate on Sunday, their opening hours will be from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Hairdressers and personal hygiene services (manicures, pedicures, etc.) can also operate on Sunday.

