deddie-stake-sale-gets-under-way

The PPC board was convening on Monday to approve the letters, the confidentiality agreement, the contract text and all other necessary documents to be forwarded to the nine suitors vying for the stake in grid operator DEDDIE that is up for privatization.

Then, the virtual data room will open for the bidders to obtain access to the technical and financial information of the company, on Tuesday.

The privatization project is expected to be completed by the end of the year.