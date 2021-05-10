ATHEX: Robust start to week at Athinon Ave

Non-bank blue chips combined almost in unison to take the benchmark of the Greek stock market 1% higher on Monday, at the start of a week when the financial results of major large caps such as Coca-Cola HBC, OTE telecom and Titan Cement are expected. After Jumbo published its January-April results its stock jumped 5.26%.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 906.07 points, adding 1.01% to Friday’s 897.01 points.

The large-cap FTSE 25 index expanded 0.98% to close at 2,210.68 points.

Nevertheless the banks index contracted 1.24%, as Alpha gave up 2.82%, Piraeus surrendered 1.88% and Eurobank eased 1.18%, while National advanced 1%.

Aegean Air outperformed, rising 5.77%, followed by Lamda Development (up 3.34%), OTE (3.20%) Hellenic Exchanges (3.04%) and Ellaktor (2.44%).

In total 74 stocks enjoyed gains, 36 endured losses and 19 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 93.8 million euros, down from Friday’s €253.5 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 0.59% to close at 63.93 points.