Landlord compensation speeding up

The compensation process for landlords who suffered revenue losses due to the forced reduction of rents in April is being accelerated.

Finance Minister Christos Staikouras said the compensation will be disbursed just as it was for March’s losses, through advance payments by end-May, with owners asked to declare afterward their lost revenues via the online Covid rent statements on Taxisnet.

Those who receive the money but don’t submit a declaration of losses will then have to return the cash received. This concerns 200,000 landlords who received no rent at all and another 600,000 who received just 60% of their monthly rent.

