Commission approves Greek aid plan for food service companies

The European Commission approved on Tuesday a Greek 500-million-euro aid scheme to support food service companies affected by the coronavirus outbreak. The scheme was approved under the State aid Temporary Framework.

“Companies active in the food service sector have been hit hard by the coronavirus outbreak and the restrictive measures imposed to limit the spread of the virus,” said Margrethe Vestager, Commissioner in charge of competition policy. 

The 500-million-aid scheme “will enable Greece to help these companies meet their liquidity needs and continue their activities during these difficult times.”

[AP]
EU: Pandemic measures to total about $5.85 trillion

[Reuters]
European Commission president hails Greek recovery plan

Athens formally submits national recovery blueprint

Sand hills are formed in front of a hotel, in order to be spread on the beach at the beginning of the tourist season, at Ammoudes Beach, amid the coronavirus disease pandemic, on the island of Rhodes, April 12. [Reuters]
Eurozone debt surges in 2020 on pandemic spending

[InTime News]
Greece among EU states with lowest inflation rate in March

[Steve Eastwood/ESM]
Greece will not need credit line even when ECB’s purchase program expires, ESM chief economist says