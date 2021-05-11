commission-approves-greek-aid-plan-for-food-service-companies

The European Commission approved on Tuesday a Greek 500-million-euro aid scheme to support food service companies affected by the coronavirus outbreak. The scheme was approved under the State aid Temporary Framework.

“Companies active in the food service sector have been hit hard by the coronavirus outbreak and the restrictive measures imposed to limit the spread of the virus,” said Margrethe Vestager, Commissioner in charge of competition policy.

The 500-million-aid scheme “will enable Greece to help these companies meet their liquidity needs and continue their activities during these difficult times.”