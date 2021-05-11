ATHEX: Profit taking leads bourse index lower

The Greek bourse benchmark continued its rollercoaster ride over and under the 900-point mark on Tuesday, somewhat moderating its morning drop to eventually close at 896 points – losing all the gains made on Monday. Observers view this decline as profit taking and expect a rebound by the end of the week on strong corporate figures to be announced.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 896.04 points, shedding 1.11% from Monday’s 906.07 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index contracted 1.35% to close at 2,180.79 points, while mid-caps expanded 0.05%.

The banks index declined 1.52%, with Alpha falling 2.67%, National dropping 2.08% and Eurobank easing 1.20%, as Piraeus edged up 0.64% and mid-cap Attica soared 20.15%.

Ellaktor grew 2.23%, as Mytilineos parted with 2.92%, OPAP gave up 2.16% and GEK Terna decreased 1.92%.

In total 40 stocks posted gains, 67 reported losses and 18 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 86.9 million euros, down from Monday’s €93.8 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.13% to 64.01 points.