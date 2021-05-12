In meeting with Regling, PM affirms commitment to reforms

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis welcomes the head of the eurozone bailout fund, Klaus Regling, at Maximos Mansion, in Athens, Wednesday. Regling, who runs the powerful European Stability Mechanism (ESM) fund with a firepower of 500 billion euros, is in Greece on a working visit. During the meeting, Mitsotakis reportedly affirmed the government’s commitment to reforms so that Greece can see a sustainable recovery, without exclusions, in the post-pandemic era. [ANA-MPA]