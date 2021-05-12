ECONOMY

In meeting with Regling, PM affirms commitment to reforms

in-meeting-with-regling-pm-affirms-commitment-to-reforms

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis welcomes the head of the eurozone bailout fund, Klaus Regling, at Maximos Mansion, in Athens, Wednesday. Regling, who runs the powerful European Stability Mechanism (ESM) fund with a firepower of 500 billion euros, is in Greece on a working visit. During the meeting, Mitsotakis reportedly affirmed the government’s commitment to reforms so that Greece can see a sustainable recovery, without exclusions, in the post-pandemic era. [ANA-MPA]

READ MORE
platanioti-wins-silver-medal-at-european-aquatics-championships-in-budapest
IMAGES

Platanioti wins silver medal at European Aquatics Championships in Budapest

europe-s-summer-holiday-season-can-be-saved-says-tui
TOURISM

Europe’s summer holiday season can be saved, says TUI

olp-prepares-for-start-of-tourism-season
ECONOMY

OLP prepares for start of tourism season

delphi-forum-turning-greece-into-a-viable-tourism-destination
ECONOMY

Delphi Forum: Turning Greece into a viable tourism destination

fitch-sees-fast-improvement-of-npl-rates
BANKING

Fitch sees fast improvement of NPL rates

midsummer-disbursement-of-ngeu-cash
FINANCE

Midsummer disbursement of NGEU cash