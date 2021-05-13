elliniko-ceo-sees-construction-starting-this-fall

Lamda Development is hopeful that it can start one of Greece’s biggest urban redevelopment plans in the fall if it secures the property from the state next month, the group’s top executive said on Wednesday.

Last summer demolition crews began tearing down the first of hundreds of blocks that need to be removed from the site, which is three times the size of Monaco.

“If the transfer [of shares] takes place in June… you’ll start seeing construction work, if not in the summer, in the fall,” Lamda Development CEO Odysseas Athanasiou told the Delphi Economic Forum in Athens.

[Reuters]