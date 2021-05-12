ATHEX: Blue chips stumble as mid-caps rise

The shake-up of the Greek MSCI bourse index inflicted losses on some blue chips, while others prospered on Wednesday, mitigating the decline of the benchmark, while mid-caps and the majority of stocks were net gainers upon the close, with very encouraging trading volume.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 894.70 points, shedding 0.15% from Tuesday’s 896.04 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index contracted 0.44% to close at 2,171.11 points, but mid-caps expanded 2.70%.

The banks index improved 1.40%, as National fell 4.29% and Eurobank eased 1.45%, while Alpha edged up 0.24%. Piraeus Bank stayed put and mid-cap Attica kept rising, adding 11.80%.

Public Power Corporation increased 1.49%, Jumbo collected 1.27% and Terna Energy climbed 0.84%, just as Mytilineos parted with 2.42% and Hellenic Petroleum gave up 1.30%.

In total 58 stocks secured gains, 41 suffered losses and 29 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 91.4 million euros, up from Tuesday’s €86.9 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 0.52% to 63.68 points.