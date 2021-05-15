ministry-calls-out-trick-of-smaller-res-projects

The Environment and Energy Ministry has rejected the crafty method of splitting large renewable energy projects into smaller ones aimed at benefiting from favorable environmental legislation and the privileged status of guaranteed rates.

Following an in-depth investigation into allegations by four ecological organizations, the ministry has ordered the region of Thessaly to halt the licensing process for four small wind power stations of 3 megawatts each at Aspropotamos in the regional unit of Trikala, as it realized it had involved the division of a larger project for 12 MW in that area.

Smaller projects enjoy faster licensing procedures.