high-expectations-at-iraklio-port

Iraklio Port Authority (OLH) has set the bar high as far as cruise passenger arrivals are concerned and can’t wait to reveal its plans during this May’s Posidonia Sea Tourism Forum 2021 – despite not being able to in person – as one of the online event’s main sponsors.

“We understand the strong need of the cruise community to e-meet, exchange views and understand best practices and unite to move cruises to the next level. Cruising in the beautiful cruise destinations of Greece will remain the best way to discover the marquee destinations and true hidden gems. We are looking forward to very exciting events and discussions,” said OLH CEO Minas Papadakis.

Already generating a two-digit percentage of its annual revenues through the cruise industry, the biggest port on Crete foresees a significant increase in passenger volumes in the next five years that will put it among the top three cruise ports in Greece.

And it is making every effort to ensure it reaches its lofty ambitions: Last year OLH was a pioneer in resuming cruise operations in the East Med, implementing the strictest safety and hygiene protocols, an initiative that received recognition by CLIA and the cruise community in general.

And just ahead of the 2021 season, OLH signed a memorandum of cooperation with the University of Thessaly’s Laboratory of Hygiene and Epidemiology for the continuous monitoring and updating of all protocols according to European Gateways guidelines.

The port’s privatization process is under way, and in spite of pandemic-induced delays, it is expected to be completed during the first quarter of 2022.