Thessaloniki Fair to honor Greece this September

The 85th Thessaloniki International Fair (TIF) will be held on September 11-19, honoring Greece instead of France, the organizers announced on Thursday.

The pandemic cannot allow for the participation of France as the honored country, they added.

Emphasis will be placed on new technologies and upgrades in digital services, entrepreneurship, agri-food production, sustainable development and innovation.

Special attention will be paid to Greece’s bicenntennial of its 2021 Revolution, examining the country’s past, present and future roles.

TIF 2021 will be one of the first large-scale expos to be held after the reopening of activities.

